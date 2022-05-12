Selena Gomez and Post Malone Get Called Out for Acting Like 'Divas' in Fun New 'SNL' Promo

Selena Gomez is gearing up to host Saturday Night Live for the first time, and the performer took to the Studio 8H stage for a pair of funny new promos.

Joined by musical guest Post Malone and cast members Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant, Gomez introduced the forth coming episode, as Bryant marveled at how the promo featured "two pop stars and two comedy actors!"

"I'm actually also an actor," Gomez corrected.

"And I'm not really a pop star," Malone explains.

"And I prefer drama," Yang chimes in.

"Oh, OK, well I didn't know you all were a bunch of divas!" Bryant shot back, as Malone looked hilariously shocked and offended. "Rude."

While Gomez hasn't hosted the sketch comedy show, she did perform on SNL in 2016, singing "Hands to Myself" and a "Good for You / Same Old Love" medley.

This forthcoming episode also marks Post Malone's SNL debut as musical guest. SNL will conclude its 47th season on May 21 with guests to be announced.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30pm ET, 8:30pm PT, on NBC.