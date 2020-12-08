Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK Team Up for New Single

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez have something in the works! The K-pop girl group and the 28-year-old singer announced their new collaboration on Tuesday. The song will be released on August 28, and will be BLACKPINK's second single from their forthcoming debut album (out October 2).

"So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th!" the "Lose You to Love Me" singer captioned her Instagram post, teasing the song and tagging members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisamark.

BLACKPINK also posted the cover art on their Instagram. The track's title has yet to be revealed.

The new single is a follow-up to BLACKPINK's "How You Like That," which surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify in under a month. In May, they were featured on Lady Gaga's upbeat track "Sour Candy," off her album Chromatica.

Gomez, meanwhile, released her third solo studio album, Rare, in January, as well as new singles the following months. Last week, it was also announced that the actress would star alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in their upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. Additionally, her 10-part quarantine cooking series, Selena + Chef, debuts next week on HBO Max.