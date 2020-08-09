Selena Gomez Admits All Her Exes Think She’s Crazy

Selena Gomez is revealing how she thinks her exes feel about her. During a chat with YouTube star NikkieTutorials, the 28-year-old singer reflected on her past experience with dating while promoting her new makeup line, Rare Beauty.

"Every one of my exes thinks I'm crazy, so I don't care," Gomez said of her past flames, who include Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

Gomez also spoke about her hopes for romance in the future after joking that her wedding "is never gonna happen."

"It’s hard to [date] in quarantine," she lamented, before clarifying that her comment "is also not an invitation" for guys to ask her out.

"It's just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff… and I’m like, 'I didn’t really mean it, though,'" she said with a laugh. "Guys are a lot of work."

While Gomez hasn't been dating in quarantine, she has been busy in the kitchen, something that she's been documenting on her HBO Max show, Selena + Chef.

