See Yara Shahidi's Tinker Bell and Jude Law's Captain Hook in First 'Peter Pan & Wendy' Trailer

Disney+ is taking us back to Neverland! On Tuesday, the streaming giant debuted the first trailer for the live-action movie, Peter Pan & Wendy.

"Tell me, how did you come to Neverland?" a voice says as Wendy (Ever Gabo Anderson) washes up on the shore of a beach and looks for her brothers. As she embarks on her search, she encounters the lost boys ... and her journey through Neverland begins.

As the trailer continues, Wendy and her brothers John and Michael, meet Peter Pan (Alexander Molony). Together they all travel to Neverland, where they don't have to grow up, and can stay young forever.

"What do you say, boys?" Wendy asks her brothers, as Tinker Bell (Yara Shahidi) flutters into their hands. It's all fun and games until Wendy, John and Michael encounter Captain Hook (Jude Law).

Walt Disney Studios

"Where is Peter Pan?" Hook asks Wendy after summoning her by her entire name and stepping out of the shadows.

Walt Disney Studios

According to the release, "Peter Pan & Wendy introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever."

Peter Pan & Wendy is the live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 Disney animated classic.

The film also stars Jim Gaffigan, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker and Alyssa Wapanatâhk. It is directed by David Lowery.

Peter Pan & Wendy will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning April 28.