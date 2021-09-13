See the 2021 Met Gala Major Red Carpet Arrivals!

On Monday, entertainment's A-list reunited once again for fashion's biggest night after having been postponed and later canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. Though celebs have just started to hit the famous red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the sartorial slaying has already begun.

Celebs have embraced this year's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity.



Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer were two of the first to arrive on the red carpet, with both rocking subtly shimmering, backless looks, while Emma Chamberlain was nearby in a sparkly cut-out Louis Vuitton mini. Close behind them was gymnast Nia Hudson, who made a major statement leaping down the museum's stairs in a bright blue Stella McCartney net layer gown with an Adidas by Stella McCartney panel under-layer.



With Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis pro Naomi Osaka acting as co-chairs, as well as American designer Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour serving as honorary chairs, we expected nothing less than amazing from the 2021 gala.