See How 'Jurassic World's Bryce Dallas Howard Included Dinosaurs in Her Home Decor

Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard opened the doors of her Los Angeles home, revealing a delightful mix of color, comfort, and… dinosaurs!

In the newest installment of Architectural Digest's "Open Door" series, the actor and director took viewers through each room of her carefully crafted home that she shares with her husband, Seth Gabel. For her bedroom's en suite, Howard opted for floor-to-ceiling dinosaur wallpaper to surround her vanity. The wallpaper's vintage look and pink undertones compliment the "retro futuristic" vibes that she and Gabel emphasize in each room.

"I'm in the Jurassic World movies and those have dinosaurs," Howard explains. "I'm very grateful to the dinosaurs in my life that allowed us to purchase this home." The house is also full of plants, which Howard says are all inspired by the "late Cretaceous period," an era when dinosaurs ruled the earth.

As it turns out, the wallpaper was originally offered to Howard's 10-year-old daughter, who turned it down.

"I immediately jumped on it," Howard says. Her daughter got different decor that she preferred, and Howard was left happily surrounded by her dinosaurs.

Howard plays operations manager Claire Dearing in the Jurassic Park franchise. The newest installment, Jurassic World Dominion, marks the end of the Jurassic World trilogy when it debuts in theaters on Friday. When ET caught up with Howard at the premiere of the upcoming film, she recalled how her dad, director Ron Howard, almost spoiled the franchise's casting when he posted a photo of his daughter with co-star Chris Pratt before the actor's final contract.

"They weren't sure if it was going to work out," Bryce said. "Because [Chris] had to release 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and they were trying to negotiate it and it wasn't looking great… but it ended up being a great thing."