See Ben Affleck and Ex Ana De Armas' Steamy Teaser for 'Deep Water'

Fans are getting their first look at Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' psychological erotic thriller. On Monday, Hulu released the first teaser for Deep Water, the long-awaited flick starring the real-life exes.

Based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith, the film takes viewers inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them.

Viewers get a peek at those mind games in the teaser when Melinda asks Vic, "Why are you the only man who wants to stay with me?"

Vic tells Melinda that he doesn't know why he wants to be with her but he does, before the pair begins engaging in sexual activity while sitting under a tree.

As their sexual exploits continue, Vic assures Melinda that he loves her and is not bored, before the couple makes twin confessions.

"There's something wrong with me," Melinda says, before Vic agrees, "There's something wrong with me too."

"The love story is never the whole story," the teaser promises.

Deep Water was initially slated to premiere in theaters on Jan. 14, but Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures removed the film from its theatrical schedule the month before.

As for Affleck and de Armas, the pair first met while filming the movie in the fall of 2019. They broke up in January 2021 after just over a year of dating.

Following their split, a source told ET that de Armas was the one to "break things off," partly due to the pair's "age difference, life goals and career goals weren’t aligned anymore."

Affleck has since moved on and is dating Jennifer Lopez. Meanwhile, de Armas was spotted kissing Paul Boukadakis, the vice president of Tinder, back in December.

Hulu

Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler and Jeff Pope also star in Deep Water, which is directed by Adrian Lyne.

Deep Water will debut March 18 exclusively as a Hulu Original in the U.S.