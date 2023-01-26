See Anne Hathaway's Fierce Style for Night Out With Husband Adam Shulman at Paris Fashion Week

The devil may wear Prada, but this week, Anne Hathaway was in some dreamy Maison Valentino -- and on quite the glamorous date night to boot.

The WeCrashed star was sparkling from head to toe in an embellished leopard-print ensemble -- including a mini dress, matching tights, heels and a clutch -- as she stepped out for the Valentino Haute Couture spring-summer 2023 show in Paris on Wednesday night.

The Oscar winner was joined by her husband, Adam Shulman, for the glitzy occasion, marking a new public sighting of the A-list pair. The longtime couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are parents to two sons.

Hathaway has been in the midst of an "Anne-assaince" in recent years, including her milestone 10th wedding anniversary, 40th birthday, an array of new roles and headline-making style. But for the longtime actress, the biggest thing on her to-do list is to enjoy it.

Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

"I’m so lucky in that my life has always been very, very full and fortunate," she previously told ET, "but I’m in a place where I’m able to enjoy it differently." Recalling her anxiety at past Hollywood events, she said, "The only thing I could feel was scared."

Said Hathaway, "I'm just living life a little differently now and I'm enjoying it."

As for the next decade, she has a few goals in mind. "My personal goal is to surf more," she said. "My professional goal is to surprise myself."