See All the Stars Arrive to the 2021 Emmys!

Despite significantly fewer television show submissions due to the pandemic slowing production, the competition is fierce. The race for Best Limited Series is sure to be intense, with quarantine-favorites such as The Queen’s Gambit and I May Destroy You up against Mare of Easttown, The Underground Railroad and WandaVision. The limited-series leading ladies are also set to dominate the Best Actress competition with heavy hitters Kate Winslet, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michaela Coel and Elizabeth Olsen facing off in the category.



But first, the stars have to walk the carpet!



Two of the first to hit the red carpet were SNL stars like Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang, followed by Billy Porter who made a fabulous entrance, as expected! Plus, all eyes were on Kaley Cuoco when she made a major statement in a neon gown, while Kate Winslet looked gorgeous and understated in a full-length black V-neck dress.



There are sure to be even more head-turning arrivals. Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the A-list arrivals.