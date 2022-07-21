See All of Brad Pitt's Fierce Fashion Moments on 'Bullet Train' European Promotional Tour

Brad Pitt is blessing us with a major summer fashion moment.

The 58-year-old actor has been serving up lewks all week on the European promotional tour for his new film, Bullet Train, rocking everything from cozy pastels, to stylish black, to a breeze-flowing skirt. Fittingly (and functionally) for the season, he paired each and every ensemble with a pair of coordinating sunglasses.

Let us revisit his style statements of the week, shall we?

Pitt kicked things off with an eye-catching orange ensemble in Paris, France, at a Bullet Train photo call on Saturday, July 16. The monochromatic outfit included a breezy linen suit, v-neck tee and peachy aviators. Around his neck hung a gold chain, which he kept on for the entire week ahead.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

He pulled nearly a copy-paste for the film's Paris premiere two days later, opting for a similar linen suit, tee and aviators combo, this time in all blue hues.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

We officially have a theme! Pitt opted for pink linen at the photo call in Berlin, Germany on July 19.

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

Later that night, Pitt kept a hint of pink with his button-up shirt but it was his flowy brown skirt that stole the show. He finished off the look with a coordinating brown jacket, black motorcycle boots and, of course, his signature sunnies.

Tristar Media/WireImage

When asked by an Associated Press reporter about his style, Pitt replied with a smile, "The breeze, the breeze." He even rocked a leg pop while posing with his castmates.

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

Heading out to London, England, on July 20, Pitt appeared happy and relaxed in a cool teal suit for a photo call.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

At a gala screening that night, Pitt looked smart in all black and gray garb.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In any color story, it seems safe to say that Pitt is setting the tone for business casual summer style this year!

Bullet Train hits theaters in the U.S. on Aug. 5.