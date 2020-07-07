Sebastian Athie, Disney Channel Latin America Star, Dead at Age 24

Actor Sebastian Athie has passed away at the age of 24. Disney Channel Latin America confirmed the news in a statement released Sunday.

"Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile stay forever,” reads a translation of the statement, written in Spanish. “We regret the departure of Sebastián Athie and we will always remember him for his talent, companionship, professionalism and above all, enormous heart. We accompany his family, friends and fans in his farewell."

Athie starred in the network’s Argentine soccer series O11CE, as well as a Mexican drama, La Rosa de Guadalupe.

His cause of death has not been revealed.

Following news of his death, Athie's colleagues paid tribute to his work and life on social media.

"I love you forever, brother," co-star Guido Pennelli captioned a video honoring the young actor.

Another co-star, Paulina Vetrano, also shared a sweet tribute. “It's hard for me to process it,” she captioned a slideshow of images. “I can't say goodbye friend. Apparently this world was not prepared for people as special as you.”

Athie’s last tweet was a post he retweeted about how sleeping next to a loved one reduces depression.

The news comes on the one-year anniversary of Disney star Cameron Boyce’s tragic death.

