'Search Party': HBO Max Shares First Look at the Fifth and Final Season

Created by showrunners, Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers, and Michael Showalter, Search Party has followed Dory (Shawkat) and her friends, Drew (Reynolds), Portia (Hagner) and Elliott (Early), as they searched for their missing friend, Chantal (Clare McNulty), in season 1 and subsequently cover up the accidental death of private investigator Keith Powell (Ron Livingston) and try to return to their normal lives in season 2.

Then season 3 saw Dory and Drew on trial as all four navigated becoming unexpected stars in the media circus that followed while season 4 joined Portia, Elliott and Drew on the hunt for Dory, who was kidnapped by Chip (At Home With Amy Sedaris breakout Cole Escola).

Season 5, which will consist of 10 episodes, sees Dory recovering from her near-death experience and entering into a business partnership with tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Goldblum). She quickly recruits Portia, Elliott and Drew to join the venture as they all embark on what HBO Max calls “an altruistic but terrifying journey.”

In addition to Goldblum, Griffin and Waters, season 5 welcomes Aparna Nancherla, Angela Trimbur, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Larry Owens and Michelle Badillo with McNulty returning as Clare and Jeffery Self reprising his role as Elliott’s partner, Marc.

All 10 episodes of Search Party season 5 will debut Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 on HBO Max.