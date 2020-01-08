Sean Penn Reportedly Marries Girlfriend Leila George

Sean Penn is a married man. The 59-year-old actor and girlfriend Leila George reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. ET has reached out to the couple's rep for comment.

Wedding rumors sparked after the couple's friend, Irena Medavoy (and film producer Mike Medavoy's wife), shared photos of Penn and George and their rings on Instagram, as well as congratulated them on getting married.

"We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married. We love you." Medavoy wrote. "Thank you for being like family a son to mike we are over the moon to find your soul mate true partner @coreresponse true love that also changes the world for better You are meant to be together God Bless you both and the family you have joined."

Josh Brolin and Rosanna Arquette also congratulated the couple in the comments.

Penn and the 28-year-old actress first sparked romance rumors in October 2016, after vacationing in Hawaii together. The couple has maintained a relatively private relationship. Over the years, however, they have made a number of red carpet appearances together.

Earlier this year, in January, the pair attended the CORE Gala in Los Angeles. In March, they also stepped out to attend the Meet Me In Australia event benefiting Australia Wildfire Relief Efforts at Los Angeles Zoo.

Leon Bennett/WireImage

This is the Milk star's third marriage. He was previously married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989, and Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010. The actor and the former House of Cards star share two kids, daughter Dylan and son Hopper.

