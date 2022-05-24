Scott Disick Spotted at Strip Club After Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

Scott Disick is still in a partying mood days after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in Italy as he tries to keep himself distracted.

An eyewitness tells ET that the 38-year-old reality TV star hit up Sapphire New York with friends at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. The eyewitness added that Disick hung out in the VIP section and kept things pretty low key. Disick, the eyewitness added, mainly hung out with the group he came with and stayed at the club for about an hour.

And it seems there's more pleasure -- mixed with a little business -- on the horizon. A source tells ET that Disick is headed to the Hamptons this week "for some work commitments and to hang out with friends for Memorial Day weekend."

The source added, "Scott is trying to distract himself from Kourtney and Travis' wedding and wants to have a fun time. He's still dating around and doing his thing."

While Kardashian and Barker hosted a star-studded affair for their third wedding in Italy, Disick hit up dinner with rock legend Rod Stewart before heading to the beach.

"Scott dined with Rod, Rod's children as well as Rod's long-time love, Penny Lancaster, at the Los Angeles hot spot," an eyewitness tells ET. "Scott seemed to be in a good mood."

The next day, Disick took to Instagram and teased he was headed to warmer weather. "Next stop, the beach," he posted on his Story. The picture also showed his flight details, a quick four hour and 19-minute flight, too short to make it to Italy.

A source previously told ET that Disick did not want to cause any drama with his ex and the Blink-182 drummer. The source said Disick "has been trying to be respectful of Kourtney and Travis and let them have their moment."