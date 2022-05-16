Scott Disick Spends Time With His 3 Kids as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Legally Married

Scott Disick had plans of his own while his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, was getting legally married to Travis Barker.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old reality star shared photos and videos on Instagram of some family time he had with his and Kourtney's three kids, 12-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope and 7-year-old Reign.

One photo shows Scott with Reign at the pool, along with the caption, "Just me and my boy."

Meanwhile, on his Instagram Story, the proud dad shared a video of Reign jumping into the pool, and a pic of him "living the dream" while lounging in a chair.

In another video, Mason and Penelope are seeing playfully roughhousing. "Pushing P," Scott captioned the moment between his older kids.

Instagram

Instagram

As Scott was posting about good times with his kids, Kourtney and Travis were getting legally married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday, a source told ET.

"Kourtney and Travis are now legally married, but plan to have a big wedding at another time," the source said. "This was a smaller, low-key event to make their wedding official. There was some family at this event and they took photos to have.”

An eyewitness also told ET that the couple had a photo shoot outside the courthouse in Santa Barbara with family present.

"Travis wore a black tuxedo and Kourtney was in a white dress. Kourtney's grandma, MJ, was there and so was Travis' dad," the eyewitness shared. "They posed in a black convertible that had a 'just married' sign and cans rattling from it in the back. They then exited the car and walked toward the courthouse privately. It seemed very low key and not many people were around. They had their own set of cameras and crew with them."

Scott's reaction to Kourtney and Travis' romance has been a story line on the first season of Hulu's The Kardashians. To see how he's been coping with his ex falling in love and moving on, check out the video and links below.