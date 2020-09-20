Scott Disick Shows Off 5-Year-Old Son Reign's New Mohawk Look: Pics!

Reign Disick is looking fresh in quarantine! The 5-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick showed off his edgy new haircut on his dad's Instagram page on Saturday.

"Covid cuts," Scott captioned the beach selfie with his youngest son.

It featured Reign rocking buzzed hair on each side of his recent shorter hairdo, creating a mohawk.

Reign's mom didn't comment on the post, but she did like it, so it doesn't seem like the sleek new look was done without permission.

The mother of three already struggled in early August when her youngest went from having flowing long locks to a complete buzz cut.

At the time, Kourtney posted a shot of Reign's bold transformation on Instagram, writing, "I am not ok."

In addition to sharing the selfie with Reign, Scott also posted a funny shot from their beach day together, which featured the little cutie buried under the sand with his head and haircut peeking out.

In addition to enjoying time with their three kids, Scott and Kourtney have also been spending more time together following the 37-year-old businessman's split from Sofia Richie.

This caused Kourtney's famous family to speculate about whether they'd rekindled their romance on a recent promo for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Watch the clip below for more: