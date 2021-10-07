Scott Disick Is Ready to Date Again Following Amelia Hamlin Split, Source Says

"Scott is interested in putting himself back out there again and dating," a source tells ET of the father of three. "He has a hard time being alone. He likes having some sort of female companionship, whether it's serious or not."

As for Scott and the 20-year-old model, don't expect there to be a reconciliation between the two anytime soon.

"Scott and Amelia are fully done, and she doesn't plan on going back to him," the source added. "She feels like she saw his true colors and realizes that he is not what she wants."

The drama all began in August when Younes, who dated Kourtney prior to her current boyfriend, Travis Barker, posted a screenshot of some alleged DMs from Scott disparaging Kourtney's PDA-packed trips with Travis.

The alleged exchange was made public and the incident didn't sit well with Amelia.

"Shortly after Scott [allegedly] DMed Younes, Amelia and Scott were still trying to make New York Fashion Week plans together," another source previously told ET. "Scott was trying to write the situation off as nothing, but as the days went by, Amelia was more and more hurt by the whole thing."

As for Scott's current relationship with Kourtney, the mother of his three children, things are more tense than they've been previously.

Last month, another source told ET, "Kourtney and Scott are definitely not as close as they once were. Scott has some unsettled ill will towards Kourtney and Travis being together and Kourtney is over the jealousy. She thinks Scott needs to grow up."