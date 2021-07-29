Scott Disick Is Getting Used to the Idea That Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Serious, Source Says

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship is showing no signs of slowing down. A source tells ET that the two still have incredible chemistry, and that her ex, Scott Disick, is getting used to the fact that the couple is in it for the long haul.

An onlooker also tells ET that 42-year-old Kardashian and 45-year-old Barker spent the past weekend at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California, and "couldn't keep their hands off each other." Our source echoes that the sparks between the couple are still going strong.

"Kourtney and Travis have this out-of-this-world connection and it's hard for them to keep their hands off each other," the source says. "Their chemistry is undeniable."

"Scott has gotten more used to the idea that Kourtney and Travis' relationship is serious but it's not his favorite subject of discussion," the source adds.

However, the source notes that when it comes to Kardashian and Barker's respective children, they're "loving it." Kardashian shares three kids with Disick -- 11-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign -- while Barker is a dad to 15-year-old Alabama and 17-year-old Landon, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

"Travis' kids have really taken to Kourtney and vice versa with Kourtney's kids," the source says. "They all get along great, and their families are meshing well together."

During a recent Instagram Live, Alabama referred to Kardashian as her "stepmom." Playing a game of "Never Have I Ever" with some friends, Alabama put down a finger when someone said they'd never "met a Kardashian." The social media star smiled and said, "It's my stepmom."

For more on Kardashian and Barker's romance, including their intense PDA, watch the video below.

