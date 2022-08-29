Scott Disick Is Dating Kimberly Stewart, Kardashians Are 'Super Supportive,' Says Source

Scott Disick has a new flame, and the Kardashian family is here for it!

After months of rumors, a source tells ET that the 39-year-old father of three and Kimberly Stewart, the 43-year-old daughter of Rod Stewart and model Alana Stewart, are "seeing each other," and that the romance is "casual" at the moment.

ET's source adds that the Kardashian family is "super supportive" as long as the businessman is "happy and healthy and the kids are good."

Kimberly and Ruby Stewart and Scott Disick in 2006 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for C&M Media

“Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family….he’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true! 🥰😍,” she wrote under the post from her official Instagram account.

Scott and Kimberly first sparked romance rumors back in May during the weekend that Scott's ex, Kourtney Kardashian, tied the knot with Travis Barker. They were spotted out together several times in the months that followed.

"They really are close, good friends and have known each other for a while," a source previously told ET. "[Her brother] Sean Stewart and the whole family is also really close with Scott and they all love him."

Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart in June TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kourtney and Travis had multiple wedding ceremonies, including a Las Vegas ceremony, a courthouse wedding, and an elaborate Italian ceremony.

"[Scott] has mixed feelings because he loves Kourtney, but he also knows she is very happy," another source told ET in July, adding that Scott "has a lot of regrets about how he treated Kourtney during their relationship."

Scott and Kourtney share three children -- Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7. The former pair split in July 2015, after nearly a decade together.