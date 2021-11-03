Scott Disick Comments on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram Following Her Engagement to Travis Barker

Are things getting better between Scott Disick and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian? Fans took note on Tuesday when Scott commented on pics that Kourtney posted of their 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, dressed up as Cher from Clueless for Halloween.

Kourtney captioned the post, "As if." Shortly after, Scott commented, "O Cher, don't forget she can't keep driving her Jeep without her drivers license."

His comment is referencing a scene from the movie when Cher, played by Alicia Silverstone, starts driving at 15 without an adult present in the vehicle.

While Scott's remark seems friendly enough, sources told ET that there's a strain between him and Kourtney following her recent engagement to Travis Barker.

"Scott is stewing over Kourtney and Travis' engagement and not happy at all," said the source. "He's lonely right now and not in a relationship, and is very jealous that things are working out for Kourtney. Scott would prefer to go back to when him and Kourtney were just getting along as co-parents without anyone else in their lives romantically."

The relationship between the exes has been strained in recent months following Scott's alleged DM scandal. Kourtney's other ex, Younes Bendjima, shared alleged screenshots of direct messages Scott sent disparaging the mother of his three for her PDA with Travis while on vacation.

