'Schmigadoon!' Season 2 Trailer: Watch Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key Step Into a 'Darker' Schmicago

Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key are stepping into a darker world for Schmigadoon! season 2.

Apple TV+ dropped the official trailer Tuesday for the upcoming six-episode season, which finds Melissa (Strong) and Josh (Key) diving deep into Schmicago, the reimagined world of 1960s and 1970s musicals. Schmicago, they soon discover, is vastly different from the bright and lively colors of Schmigadoon, as familiar scenes from popular musicals like Chicago and Hair are sprinkled throughout.

"Clearly we're in the next era of musicals here. These musicals are darker, with more sex and violence," Melissa tees up, as the reality sets in of the mountain they have to climb. "How are we supposed to have a happy ending here? These musicals don't have happy endings!"

Returning for season 2 are Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit. Newcomers to the series are Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page.

Watch the season 2 trailer below.

Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, with Paul serving as showrunner and writer of the series' original songs. Lorne Michaels executive produces with Andrew Singer, along with Micah Frank, who is co-executive producer.

Schmigadoon! premieres Wednesday, April 5 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes. New episodes drop weekly through May 3.