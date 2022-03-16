Scarlett Johansson Says She Wouldn't Have Dated Colin Jost in High School

Scarlett Johansson doesn't think a teenage Colin Jost would have swept her off her feet! The 37-year-old Black Widow star is now married to the 39-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian and the pair shares 7-month-old son Cosmo.

But during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, host Barrymore showed Johansson a high school yearbook photo of her funnyman husband, asking, "Would high school ScarJo be into high school Colin?"

"Umm, I don't think so, no," Johansson quipped, before adding, "Personally, my brother had that same haircut, both of my brothers, and I just can't. There's no way. I mean, who decided on that cut as a stylish thing? What hairdresser was like, 'I'll try this'?"

She also opened up about meeting Jost several times on the set of SNL before the pair eventually got together in 2017.

"It was just the timing was good. When we met, the timing was right," Johansson said. "He's a very -- I think -- a cute guy, but the other times that I was there, I was in a relationship and I was not [looking]. This time, it was the timing was right. He looked differently to me because I was available."

She added, "I've definitely been in relationships where the timing was not right, and I also think you have to recognize when it's not the right person, but sometimes it's a good person but the timing is off, and it's important to be open to that too."

Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. She shares 7-year-old daughter Rose with Dauriac.