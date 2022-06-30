Saweetie Tells Fans 'Pretty B*tch Music' Delay Is Because 'We Not Rushing Art, We Taking Our Time'

Saweetie says her debut, Pretty B*tch Music, is more of "a movement" than an album. On Wednesday, the rapper took to Instagram to address her "Icy Family" about the year-long delay of her work-in-progress, which was originally scheduled to drop on June 25, 2021.

The 28-year-old posted an Instagram Story that looked back on her growth in recent years and how it's led to her musical process. She explained that she isn't "rushing art" for the sake of deadlines and vowed that Pretty B*tch Music will "definitely" be worth the wait.

"These past couple of years have been a growing experience for me as an artist, human, but most importantly a WOMAN," Saweetie wrote. "I have realized my purpose with the platform God has given me which is why I have taken my time with releasing music this time around. Through hours of self-reflection I have realized that Pretty B.I.T.C.H Music is not an album—it’s a movement. It’s a culture. It’s a language. It’s a lifestyle. We not rushing art, we taking our time! This ain’t no microwave sh*t! It’s baking & it will definitely be worth the taste."

Instagram/Saweetie

While the rapper hasn't put out her debut album yet, she has been churning out creative projects like her 2021 seven-track EP, Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1. The EP features collaborations with burgeoning and up-and-coming talents who Saweetie told ET she hopes to elevate through their shared projects.

"When I first came out, I didn't really have a lot of love and support. So I'm just giving what I wish was given to me," she explained. "So, I was like, 'You know what? I'm listening to all these new artists, and I'm going to share my platform with them because we all need help.'"

"And if I can be a helper, then I'd love to do that," she said, adding that she wants her Pretty Summer Playlist "to be a tradition."

"Every year before the summer pops off, I'm going to share my platform with new artists," Saweetie said, clearly setting the stage for many future Pretty Summer Playlist EPs.