‘Saved By the Bell’ Revival Gets Picked Up for Season 2

The kids from Bayside High are coming back. The popular Saved By the Bell revival has been renewed for a second season.

The sitcom was picked up for a 10-episode season 2 by Peacock, NBC's new digital streaming platform.

Tracey Wigfield, the series' executive producer, released a statement celebrating the news, and said she's "thrilled that Saved By the Bell has been renewed. I’ve been blown away by all the love for the show and can’t wait to go back and make more episodes."

"Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons, and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the threeboot," Wigfield added.

After its original run from 1989 to 1994, Wigfield recently brought the high school comedy back and infused it with a modern sensibility that comes from her years of writing on 30 Rock, The Mindy Project and creating the short-lived series Great News.

The new series, a reimagining and revival of the original, follows a new group of privileged teens at Bayside High School who must now share the hall with a more diverse group of kids from working-class families after the California governor (Mark-Paul Gosselaar returning as a grown-up Zack Morris) shuts down lower-income schools.

White primarily focusing on a cast of new characters, many original stars aside from Gosselaar make appearances in the first season. Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez reprise their characters Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, who now serve as faculty members at the high school.

Wigfield spoke with ET in December, and opened up about her hopes for a second season, and how it would allow the show to explore the characters in bigger and most nuanced ways.

"There’s so much stuff you felt like you couldn’t really go into," Wigfield said, adding that she hopes with new episodes, the show might detail the main characters' lives outside of Bayside High, which "was always something we talked about."

Check out the video below for more on the new Saved By The Bell.