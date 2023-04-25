Savannah Chrisley Says She 'Knew' Colton Underwood Was Gay When They Met for 2017 Date

Colton Underwood and Savannah Chrisley are revealing a surprising fact. During the latest episode of the Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley podcast, the duo revealed that they went out in 2017.

The date was for the 2017 ACM Awards, and followed Chrisley's split from NBA player Luke Kennard and Underwood's breakup with Olympian Aly Raisman, both of which had occurred earlier that year.

"It was after Luke and I broke up. I was like, 'All right, screw this.' You know how it goes. You go through a breakup," Chrisley explained, with Underwood adding, "I was coming off of a breakup and I was just like, 'Oh, why not. Let's go see.'"

When Underwood and Chrisley met, though, the latter quickly knew that nothing romantic would develop between them.

"When we met the first time, I knew you were gay. Like, I knew it!" Chrisley said. It was until nearly four years later that Underwood publicly came out.

On top of guessing his sexuality, Chrisley said she had "no connection there whatsoever" with Underwood.

"I mean, for obvious reasons," Underwood quipped in response. "When I say, 'It's not you, it's me,' I truly mean that. And obviously I've proven that at this point."

Despite their lack of connection, Underwood said he and Chrisley "still had so much fun" over the weekend, before recalling one funny moment that occurred with her dad, Todd Chrisley.

"I remember riding to the carpet with your dad. He leaned over at one point and he goes, 'Son, my daughter's not ready for a man like you.' And I was like, 'Todd, I'm not ready for your daughter either,'" Underwood said, before clarifying that he "didn't say that" to the elder Chrisley at the time.

Chrisley had a confession about the weekend too.

"You were so sweet. Obviously, you're hot as hell, but there was just no connection there," she began. "I remember looking at [my friend] Emily and I was like, 'He's totally gay.' She was like, 'No he's not, Savannah.'"

"And then later that night I left and went back to my room. I was like, 'I'm really not feeling well, I'm going to go back to my room.' And you guys went and gambled," Chrisley continued. "I really went to another hotel and hung out with all my friends and another guy."

Underwood told Chrisley that he was "not offended at all" by her reveal, and even noted, "I would've done the same if I was in your position."

After their time apart, Chrisley and Underwood met up later, with the latter explaining, "We ended up catching up [with] late-night room service and it was fun."

The next year, Underwood made his reality TV debut, appearing on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette.

Since then, Underwood has entered into a relationship with Jordan C. Brown, to whom he's engaged.

"I'm so happy. He is incredible," Underwood told ET in March 2022. "... He is incredible and makes me so happy, makes me a better person. I'm madly in love with him."