Savannah Chrisley Reveals Her Life Plans While Parents Serve Lengthy Prison Sentence

Savannah Chrisley revealed what she will not be doing while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving lengthy prison sentences beginning next month.

In the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, the 25-year-old said she'll hit the pause button when it comes to having kids or getting married because she "can't move on" while Todd serves 12 years in prison and Julie serves seven years, respectively, after they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud back in June. They are both scheduled to report to prison in January.

"In my mind, I'm like, 'I can't move on with my life,'" she said. "Until I know that they're going to be there, I can't get married. I can't have a kid."

But if her parents had their druthers, Savannah would continue living life, and she admitted that's the advice Todd gave her.

"Dad was like, 'I may not be here in front of you, but I'm still alive," she said. "I'm still fighting. You don't have to live a day without speaking to me."

Last week, Savannah had her brother, Chase, on her podcast and he broke his silence for the first time since his parents were sentenced. In that episode, Chase shared why he had not spoken publicly about his parents' conviction until recently.

"I don’t owe the public an explanation,” the Chrisley Knows Best star told his sister. "I don’t need to explain how I feel to anybody, other than the people that I care about and I love. Obviously, what we have been going through is hell, it is a terrible, terrible situation, but I have to try and find the good, even in the darkest time."

He added, "And I feel like throughout everything that we have been going through, it has made me appreciate things I did not appreciate as much in the past. It's made me do a lot of reflecting and figure out who I am as a man and who I wanna be in 10 years, and then 10 years from there and 10 years from there."

According to docs obtained by ET, Todd and Julie have been ordered to report to two different federal prisons by 12:00 p.m. on Jan. 17. Todd will be serving his time at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Julie will be about two and a half hours away at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna. Both will be placed under minimum security in their respective facilities.

Todd and Julie are appealing the conviction.