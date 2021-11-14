'Saturday Night Live': Taylor Swift Slays 10-Minute 'All Too Well' Performance

Taylor Swift stole the Saturday Night Live spotlight. The songstress took to the iconic Studio 8H stage over the weekend to deliver a stunning performance of the new 10-minute version of her song "All Too Well."

Starting the number on a stage covered in autumn foliage, Swift crooned the tune in front of a giant screen playing the short film she made for the song, starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink.

Swift rocked a black body suit and a dark guitar for the simple-yet-gorgeous live performance, which also marked her fifth time as a musical guest on SNL.

As the performance progressed so did the elaborate set decoration, with the fall décor moving into a winter aesthetic, complete with falling snow.

Needless to say, fans were quick to take to Twitter to singer Taylor's praises.

taylor swift on snl is my favorite genre pic.twitter.com/Dc0N73qLYI — tav 🧣 (@clandestinetav) November 14, 2021

Taylor really loves us, we gave us All Too Well (Taylor's Version)❤ and now this beautiful and amazing performance😭👏🏻🧣❤ @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 #TaylorOnSNL pic.twitter.com/XkSJRwm5bR — Karina🧣(Taylor's Version) (@finallyclean278) November 14, 2021

📸| Taylor Swift performing “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) on SNL! #TaylorOnSNL pic.twitter.com/O8AN7ie5Kq — Taylor Swift Updates 🧣 (@TSwiftLA) November 14, 2021

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest artists of all time and tonight's performance of 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)' on SNL still felt like one of those career-making performances that takes an artist to a whole new level.



I am completely blown away...again. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 14, 2021

TAYLOR SWIFT SINGING ALL TOO WELL 10 MINUTE VERSION JUST GIVES ME THAT BUZZ #TaylorOnSNL pic.twitter.com/n4ZjtAH82B — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) November 14, 2021

Swift's monumental performance wasn't her only musical appearance on this week's SNL either.

The songstress also joined Pete Davidson in a pre-taped music video called "3 Sad Virgins," in which she and Davidson essentially mock SNL's newest digital short creators Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy of Please Don't Destroy.

While her contribution to the sketch is brief, it is effortlessly hilarious and elevates the song to a whole new level.

Swift's 10-minute "All Too Well" appears on her new rerecorded album Red (Taylor's Version). This is the second album Swift has rerecorded, following the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version) in April. In August, she revealed the 30-track list for the new version, which includes collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and more.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.