'Saturday Night Live': Nick Jonas Promises Kevin That the Jonas Brothers Are Still Together in Funny Monologue

"It is such an honor to be back at SNL," said Nick, who has served as a solo musical guest in 2016 and as part of the Jonas Brothers in 2019. "It has been a year to the day since I last performed live, so I thought I would ease into it by doing double duty as host and musical guest."

It's a big responsibility, so the singer and actor got some much appreciated support from his brother and bandmate Kevin Jonas.

"Honestly, I am so excited to be here to support you," Kevin yelled down from the balcony in the studio audience. 'Also, I got to ask, are we good? Because I see you are doing a lot of solo stuff. Are we still a band?"

"Of course," Nick assured him.

"Are you sure? Because, like, I just bought a house," Kevin added, with fear in his voice.

"The band is still together, I promise," Nick added with a smile.

Nick's new album, Spaceman, is his first solo project since the Jonas Brothers reunited in 2019, and his first solo album since 2016's Last Year Was Complicated.

Nick wrapped up his fun monologue with a musical tribute to Broadway -- which has been dark for nearly a year due to the pandemic. He was joined by Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon Cecily Strong and Beck Bennet as they sang a re-imagined version of Les Miserables' "Drink With Me," rewritten to address the challenges of lockdown life.

Saturday Night Live airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m PT on NBC.