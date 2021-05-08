'Saturday Night Live': Miley Cyrus Kicks Off Mother's Day Episode With Some Help From Castmembers' Moms

This week's Saturday Night Live opened with a lot of heart. Forgoing the usual Cold Open sketch, Miley Cyrus -- the night's musical guest -- opened the show on stage with a song.

Belting out a stunning cover of Dolly Parton's "Light of a Clear Blue Morning," Cyrus serenaded the audience before introducing the show's castmembers, who all brought along their moms for the special show.

The moment was incredibly sweet and genuine, with many stars reuniting with their parents for the first time in a long time, due to the coronavirus and quarantine protocols.

Kate McKinnon's mom shared the fact that her favorite cast member is in fact former star Molly Shannon, while Aidy Bryant's mom managed to throw in a pitch for the third season of her show Shrill.

Pete Davidson's mom also made a cameo, where she apologized for almost missing the episode, and joked it was because she spent the whole night playing video games with Timothee Chalamet.

This week's SNL has been particularly controversial due to the guest host, tech billionaire Elon Musk. The choice was met with equal parts anticipation and criticism, and ET recently spoke with Bryant about the headline-grabbing hosting choice.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.