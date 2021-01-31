'Saturday Night Live': Machine Gun Kelly Rocks Studio 8H in Debut Appearance as Musical Guest

Machine Gun Kelly didn't waste his shot. The artist rocked Studio 8H in his debut appearance as the Saturday Night Livemusical guest, and ended the episode by falling off the stage!

In SNL's return after a long hiatus, the show tapped John Krasinski to host and Kelly to serve as musical guest, marking both stars' first times -- and both seemed like seasoned pros.

Krasinski kicked off the night with a rare appearance from a host in the Cold Open, playing Tom Brady, and then proceeded to kiss Pete Davidson in his monologue. Not to be outdone, Kelly took the stage for his first performance of the night and belted out his hit "My Ex’s Best Friend" to the delight of everyone.

Kelly went full rock star during his first set, stepping (and almost stumbling) over amps while playing and finally throwing his bright pink electric guitar into what appeared to be the audience or the wings of the stage after the tune was done.

Kelly's second performance really showed the range of his style and substance, as he delivered a remarkably beautiful and emotional performance of his song "Lonely."

Fans took to Twitter to gush over the numbers, and many said how they were brought to tears by his second appearance, given the significance of the tune's lyrics in relation to his father's death in July 2020.

Not a dry eye after that riveting performance. You were not alone on that stage, of that I'm certain. Congratulations it's been a long time coming.❌❌🙏 @machinegunkelly #MGKonSNL — 💜Kat_X👿X_I💜#StreamTicketstomydownfall💘 (@maxwellsmommy) January 31, 2021

After Kelly knocked both sets out of the park, the rocker inadvertently stole the spotlight during the closing moments, during the cast goodbyes, when Davidson, his longtime friend, came over to give him a hug.

In a moment of playfulness, Kelly decided to try and pick Davidson up, but their goofy hug brought the pair down hard, and both stars toppled off the stage to the surprise of the entire cast -- and the delight of fans.

#MachineGunKelly ends his first @NBCSNL appearance by falling off the stage with his friend Pete Davidson 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fw22hiD2uc — Brian Musick (@BrianMusick) January 31, 2021

S46 E10: Pete Davidson and @machinegunkelly fall off of #SNL home base for the 1st time pic.twitter.com/esvTo1Crkr — SNL Stats (@snlstats) January 31, 2021

Bowen Yang watching Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson fall off the stage is my favorite 2021 moment #SNL pic.twitter.com/kr7SqR5hMj — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) January 31, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly tried to pick up Pete Davidson ABSOLUTELY ATE IT pic.twitter.com/nNXO9s4AZf — Ben Palmer (@benjpalmer) January 31, 2021

Saturday Night Live airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.