'Saturday Night Live': Lampoons Trump and Biden's 'Dueling Town Halls' in Political Cold Open

Saturday Night Live once again mined the endless mill of comedy that comes from a presidential election season for this week's "cold open." The show mocked Joe Biden and Donald Trump's simultaneous town hall appearances that were held on NBC and ABC on Thursday.

Jim Carrey returned to play Biden at a town hall moderated by George Stephanopoulos (played by Mikey Day), who described the vibe they were going for as, "Poorly attended college lecture."

The sketch switched back and forth between Biden's town hall and Trump's town hall (in which Alec Baldwin reprised his impression of the president).

Trump's town hall was moderated by Savannah Guthrie (portrayed by a fiery Kate McKinnon), who grilled Trump on his position on QAnon and conspiracy theories.

"I do know they're against pedophilia, and I agree with that. If anyone's against pedophiles, it's me -- the man who was close, personal friends with one of the most famous pedophiles on Earth," Baldwin's Trump said, referring to Jeffery Epstein. " Rest in power, Jeffrey."

So, just to be clear... pic.twitter.com/xnd6y0BooE — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 18, 2020

Switching back and forth between town halls, the sketch made sure to showcase the differences between the candidate's temperaments.

While Trump made raving comments about his post-COVID recovery and his refusal to release his tax returns, Biden was putting everyone to sleep with long rambling answers, rocking Mister Rogers' red sweater and full-on transforming into Bob Ross.

Joe is channeling his inner Bob Ross on SNL. Jim Carrey is so good. #BidenCalm pic.twitter.com/WRjkdtjk8G — banegirl ⚖️ (@TheRealBaneGirl) October 18, 2020

As Stephanopoulos struggled to keep Biden on track, Trump and Guthrie got into a full-on Wrestlemania match and beat each other with chairs like maniacs.

In their closing segments, Biden made his bid for the votes of the American people: "We have to restore sanity to the nation. If elected, I promise I won't tweet once. Because I don't know how. And I'll have exactly one scandal: I will mistake Angela Merkel for my wife, from behind, and tell her she's got a rocking caboose. There's no malice in that!"

As for Trump's final bid for votes, it essentially boiled down to him screaming, "Just try and take me alive!"

SNL airs live, coast-to-coast, on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.