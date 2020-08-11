'Saturday Night Live': Jim Carrey's Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris Celebrate Election Victory

Saturday Night Live was brimming with joy and excitement following Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' election victory, and it was evident in this weekend's cold open. The extremely timely sketch focused on a speech Biden and Harris delivered just hours before airtime.

Jim Carrey reprised his role as Biden, and shared a message of celebration and unity.

"Thank you very much, America. We did it!" Carrey's Biden exclaimed to resounding cheers from the theater audience. "Can you believe it? I honestly kind of can't. It's been so long since something good happened!"

"As I've said many times, I don't care whether you voted for me or not. I'm going to be a president for all Americans," Biden continued. "That's right. Whether you're from a liberal state like California or a conservative state like Oklahoma, or a cracked-out, hot mess like Florida, I will be your president."

Maya Rudolph also hit the stage to excitedly celebrate their big win, and she shared a message for the children of exuberate parents celebrating this milestone.

"To all the little Black and brown girls watching right now, I just want to say this. The reason your mom is laughing so much tonight, is because she's drunk. And the reason she's crying is because she's drunk," Rudolph's Harris said with a wry smile. "Your mom is going to switch from laughing, to crying, to dancing pretty much all night. And it's not because she's crazy. It's because she's drunk."

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' victory speeches. pic.twitter.com/DRnMCeoqlh — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020

CNN's Wolf Blitzer (as played by Beck Bennett) quickly interrupted the network's broadcast to give fans a look at President Trump (played by Alec Baldwin) giving a "concession" speech.

After screaming about the injustice of the results, a somber Trump stepped off stage and took a seat at a grand piano to sing a sad cover of "Macho Man" that brought a (fake) tear to his eye.

Let's check in on the president's concession speech. pic.twitter.com/3If4UzQeXw — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020

Cutting back to Biden and Harris, the Vice President-elect shared, "Well, unlike President Trump, we do accept the results of this election."

"We have to act graciously in victory, though. We need to go forward together. Unfortunately, there are situations in life, and this is one of them, where there must be a winner and a looosserrr!" Carrey's Biden exclaimed, channeling Carrey's iconic line from Ace Ventura. "A lew-who-za-her!"

Joe and Kamala have a message for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ybrPtFAyQM — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020

With Trump still serving as president until January, it's unclear how many more times fans will get to see Baldwin play the controversial political figure, or if Carrey will continue to play Biden after he takes office.

SNL airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.