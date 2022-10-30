'Saturday Night Live' Alum Chris Redd Addresses NYC Attack that Left Him Hospitalized

Chris Redd is speaking out following an attack that left him hospitalized. On Sunday, the Saturday Night Live alum took to his Instagram Story to thank everyone for the well-wishes following the news of his attack.

“I’ve been resting up like crazy but I want to say thank you thank you thank you for all the messages of love, the jokes, and the concern,” he wrote. “I’m okay and healing fast!!”

Redd, 37, shared that he has plans to make up the series of shows he missed -- following the incident.

“For any shows I missed, I’ll be putting back on the schedule so if you bought tickets SIT TIGHT AND I GOT YOU. I’ll be up and talking some good sh*t very soon,” he said.

Redd used his message to debunk a report that his jewelry was taken during the attack. “Also.....NOBODY SNATCHED MY CHAIN BRO!!! Y’ALL WILL JUST WRITE ANYTHING,” he said.

The Kenan star was taken to the hospital on Wednesday, after he was punched in the face outside of New York City’s Comedy Cellar. New York City Police Department Deputy Commissioner told ET that a 37-year-old man was struck in the face at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday evening outside the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan's Greenwich Village neighborhood.

Although an investigation is still ongoing, the NYPD told ET that a preliminary investigation determined that "the victim arrived in front of the location in a vehicle, and upon exiting the vehicle, an unknown individual approached, and without prior conversation or provocation, punched the victim in the face before fleeing the location to parts unknown."

No arrests have been made. ET has reached out to Redd’s rep for comment. In photos obtained by TMZ, Redd appears to have a swollen eye and stitches on the bridge of his nose.

The comedian was scheduled to perform a series of shows at the venue from Thursday to Sunday.

Redd’s attack comes just weeks after he announced he was leaving Saturday Night Live ahead of its 48th season.