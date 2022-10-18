Sarah Michelle Gellar Pens Powerful Tribute to Pal Selma Blair After Shocking 'Dancing With the Stars' Exit

Selma Blair has done herself and her longtime friend, Sarah Michelle Gellar, proud! The 50-year-old actress made a shocking exit from Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, revealing that she had to bow out of the competition due to some MRI results amid her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis.

Shortly after the announcement came, 45-year-old Gellar, Blair's pal and Cruel Intentions co-star, took to Instagram to show her support.

"Long before @dancingwiththestars I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows," Gellar captioned a selfie with Blair. "Selma I’ve never been so proud of you (and I’m often proud of you). You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything. That we can never give up."

Gellar also gave Blair's DWTS pro partner, Sasha Farber, a shoutout for giving the "gift" of their last few weeks of performances.

"And speaking of gifts- @selmablair your love and friendship is the greatest gift. I love you Blair," Gellar concluded her post.

Blair was touched by the tribute, commenting, "My heart and soul of all great things…. Always you Smg. The way you show up for me."

Blair went on to write that she's "been so fortunate to be loved by you," gushing, "Thank you for being by my side on another journey. Here's to many more."

Prior to her exit, Blair told ET that Gellar was her "biggest supporter."

On Monday, Blair announced her DWTS exit, telling Farber, "So, I've been monitored... I had MRIs and the results came back, and it all adds up to, I can't go on with the competition. I've pushed as far as I could. With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations, and my body has taken a hit. It's way too much for the safety of my bones. I could do extensive damage that I, of course, do not want."

The pair's final performance was a waltz set to Andra Day's "What the World Needs Now Is Love."

ET's Denny Directo spoke with Blair after her emotional exit from the ballroom.

"That's why I cry. I mean, I'm not crying about mirrorball. I have so much better than a mirrorball here," Blair said through her tears. "I'm crying because I will truly miss this. I will miss loving them. I love these dancers. I love these celebrities. I love Sasha. I love our rehearsal room."

