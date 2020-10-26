Sarah Jessica Parker Teams Up With 'Hocus Pocus' Co-Stars for a Voting PSA

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy are together again! The stars of the 1993 flick Hocus Pocus have reunited to encourage people to vote in the upcoming election.

The video, which was made in conjunction with the nonpartisan organization I am a voter, begins with the women discussing their voting plan, before Parker turns her attention to young voters specifically.

"So many young people felt disenfranchised in the last election -- for whatever reason -- my fervent hope is that those that sat out, they decide that even if a candidate can't get them to the exact destination point, the opportunity to get so much closer to where they know this country needs to be [is there]," she says.

Najimy, quoting Gloria Steinem, notes that the "one place that we are all perfectly equal" is the voting booth, while Midler stresses that "there's nothing more important than your right to vote."

"People fought and died for the right to vote," Midler says. "One thing that really sort of knocked my socks off came not so long ago when I discovered that over 100 million people who were eligible to vote last time did not vote."

"Less than a third of the youth voted," Parker adds.

"They should decide which way they wanna go and make their voices heard," Midler responds.

The PSA ends with the women recreating a classic Hocus Pocus spell in order to make people cast a vote.

In a press release, Sahar Sanjar, Founding Team Member of I am a voter, thanked the actresses for the "powerful PSA."

"To have the support of these leading women, and to see them reprise a beloved moment from the Hocus Pocus film, just ahead of Halloween, and the election, is powerful, informational, and entertaining!" she said. "We hope everyone will fall under the spell and VOTE! Our mission at I am a voter is to create compelling and positive content to reframe the conversation around civic participation. We are inspired by their activism and using their powerful voices for good!"

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head to headcount.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.