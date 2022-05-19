Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Matthew Broderick -- See Their Wedding Invite

It's a year of silver celebration for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick! The famous couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

"25 years. And counting," Parker wrote on Instagram underneath a black-and-white photo of the two of them hugging. She also included a shot of their original wedding invitation.

"Please join Sarah Jessica and Matthew for a party in New York City," the invite reads. The ceremony took place on Monday, May 19, 1997.

Though they haven't spent much of their careers working together, the couple recently made headlines with their Broadway show, Plaza Suite. The play, written by Neil Simon in 1968, follows the story of three couples -- each portrayed by Parker and Broderick in this production. It was supposed to open at the Hudson Theatre in March 2020 but was canceled due to the pandemic and eventually returned in March 2022.

During the show's previews, Parker thanked her audience for their patience and support. "So many of you have been waiting two years for theater to return," she said. "You’ve stood by and have been patient and enthusiastic and optimistic and we simply wanted to thank you because by doing that you have supported our entire theater community, and that means all of the people you don’t see back here, and all of the people you’ve met in the front.”

Upon their debut, Varietywrote that “the real-life married couple bring a serious commitment to the spirit of the work, allowing their own personas to throw some metatextual sparks without overtaking the spirit of Simon.”

In April, performances were temporarily paused when both Parker and Broderick tested positive for COVID-19, but they returned a few weeks later and announced this week that the show will be extended through July 2022.

Broderick and Parker have three children together -- son James, 19, and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, 12.