Sandra Bullock Talks Stepping Back From Acting, Filming 'Lost City' With Channing Tatum (Exclusive)

For Sandra Bullock, home is calling.

The actress confirmed to ET that she is taking a step back from her acting career -- at least, for now. While Bullock noted to ET's Cassie DiLaura that she doesn't know how long it will be, right now she needs to be "in the place that makes me happiest."

And that is at home with her kids, Louis, 12, and Laila, 10. "I take my job very seriously when I’m at work," she said, noting it's a "24/7" job. "And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family."

"That’s where I’m gonna be for a while," she added.

So, what's on Bullock's mom to-do list? "Servicing their every need," she said. "Their social calendar."

Plus, add on a layer of pandemic precautions. "All the parents know me as the crazy lady with the pandemic," she said. "They know their children will return without COVID when they’ve come to our house."

With the Oscar winner's acting hiatus on the horizon, fans can enjoy Bullock's comedic prowess in her latest film, The Lost City, starring alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum, and for a time, Tatum's behind.

"Channing is so comfortable with [himself]," she said. "He knew it was for a comedy, he wasn't trying to be serious. He worked really hard to make sure when his rear end turned into frame that it was perfect. I mean, I looked, I look for imperfections and I did not see any."

Continued Bullock, "It's very smooth. We didn't have to do any, like, visual effects fixes. It's just like a little baby's bottom."

The Lost City hits theaters March 25.