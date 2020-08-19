Samuel L. Jackson Stars in New Docuseries About Slave Trade: Watch the Trailer for 'Enslaved'

Starring Hollywood legend Samuel L. Jackson, Enslaved is an ambitious, new six-part docuseries exploring 400 years of human trafficking between Africa and the New World and providing a never-before-seen-look at the transatlantic slave trade.

The first trailer for the series sees the Marvel star traveling to Gabon, where a DNA test has traced his lineage back to the Benga tribe. While in the Central Africa nation, Jackson is given unprecedented access to ceremonies and introduced to local customs.

“More than 12 million Africans were enslaved and trafficked. More than two million of our ancestors died at sea. The ocean holds stories that haven’t been told,” Jackson is overheard saying in the clip, before later concluding, “The story of slave trade is world history. It’s not something unique to America. It was a worldwide phenomenon.”

In addition to Jackson’s personal journey, the series follows the organization, Diving With a Purpose, as they search for and locate several sunken slave ships along the transatlantic trade route as well as their discovery of a “Freedom Ship,” which attempted to ferry African American runaways to Canada.

Enslaved premieres Monday, Sept. 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX.