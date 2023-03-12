Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Returning to 'Jersey Shore' With Appearance on 'Family Vacation'

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is officially returning to the Jersey Shore franchise with an appearance on the spinoff series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Both the reality star and the series revealed the news on Instagram, posting behind-the-scenes photos of her taping confessionals.

"She’s still the sweetest b**ch you’ll ever meet," the Jersey Shore official account wrote, while Giancola posted her own photo with the caption, "OK I can finally say… I’m backkk!"

While it's unclear if she's back in a full-time capacity, Giancola is set to appear in the current season of Family Vacation, which returned with season 6 at the end of January and has aired seven episodes so far.

Giancola, meanwhile, was one of the original cast members of Jersey Shore and appeared on the MTV breakout reality series for six seasons from December 2009 to December 2012. When Family Vacation was first announced in 2017, Giancola was the only person not listed among the cast.

At the time, Giancola took to Instagram to share why she wasn't returning. "I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship," she wrote. "I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS."

"However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I've decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy," she continued. "I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I've just decided to live my life for me these days."

Currently, the revival stars Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick.and Deena Nicole Cortese, who joined the original series in season 3. After five seasons of Family Vacation, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has taken a step back from the franchise.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.