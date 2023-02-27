Sam Elliott Details 'Big Lebowski' Reunion With Jeff Bridges at 2023 SAG Awards (Exclusive)

Sam Elliott and Jeff Bridges celebrated a mini The Big Lebowski reunion at Sunday's 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The two stars were seated at the same table together almost 25 years after their hit film's release.

"I'm sitting with Jeff at the table and I haven't seen Jeff in quite a time," Elliott told ET's Denny Directo. "I'm really happy to be with him."

Elliott won the SAG Award for Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for his role on 1883. The award is his first SAG trophy.

"Award shows are award shows," Elliott said. "We all love to come to them because it's an opportunity for the community to come together, the film community. But to come to this one and be with your peers, it's a different thing. It's a little more special. I can't imagine any more special acknowledgement of my work."

Bridges was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role on The Old Man. Jason Bateman took home the win for his performance on Ozark.

The Big Lebowski was first released in theaters in March 1998. When asked on Sunday if he thinks of the film as a "cult classic," Elliott told ET, "I'd say so."

Earlier this year, Bridges received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

"The Dude from Lebowski, he would say, 'This is just like your opinion, man, I'm digging your opinion. Thank you! I love this. What an honor.'" Bridges joked onstage when he accepted the honor.