Salma Hayek Has This Response for Anyone Who Says She Married François-Henri Pinault for Money

Salma Hayek isn't bothered by people thinking she married billionaire French businessman François-Henri Pinault for his money.

The pair tied the knot in 2009 and share 13-year-old daughter Valentina. They've been together for 15 years.

"In pictures you cannot begin to guess the magic in him. He's made me become a much better person and grow in such a good, healthy way," Hayek shared of her husband on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "When I married him, everybody said, 'Oh, it's an arranged marriage. She married him for the money.' I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever, b**ch. Think what you want. Fifteen years together.' And we are strong in love, and I don't even get offended."

Host Shepard, who has met Pinault in person, confirmed that Hayek's husband is "so foxy."

Hayek knows that her husband's wealth comes with certain stereotypes and stigmas, which she was not immune to prior to dating him.

"It was the last thing I wanted. It was not my type at all," she said of wealthy men. "And I came in with the preconceptions and he melted them all away."

Hayek adds that Pinault is far from an uptight workaholic.

"My guy finishes work, no matter how hard it was, and trust me, he has a lot of responsibilities, big smile on his face, happy to be home, happy to see me and the kids, make us laugh," she shared of their family, which includes three of Pinault's children from previous relationships. "We go on vacation, he completely shuts off. He's in the moment."

Hayek only gets defensive when she feels that people are attacking her husband's character.

"It's not just an insult to me," she says. "I'm not the one being judged only... they cannot begin to imagine what a joy that human being is."