Sabrina Carpenter Drops Emotional 'Skin’ Music Video -- Watch!

Sabrina Carpenter isn't letting reports of feuding and romance drama rain on her parade. The singer dropped a romantic, rain-soaked new music video for her song "Skin" on Monday, in which she shows the power of putting drama in the past.

In the new music video, Carpenter stars opposite a young, handsome brown haired man who is not her rumored boyfriend, Joshua Bassett, but does seem to possess a passing resemblance.

The video follows the pair as they share romantic couple moments together -- like lounging around on their couch, sharing meals, and making out next to windows... until the weather turns and it begins raining and snowing on their relationship.

In the narrative of the story, something rocks their bond and threatens to drive them apart. However, the pair persevere and end up in each others' arms as a loving couple once more. Because, as the song emphasizes, Carpenter isn't going to let anything get under her skin.

The music video comes a few weeks after Carpenter first dropped the song, which many fans felt was written in response to actress Olivia Rodrigo's tune "Drivers License."

Rodrigo starred opposite Carpenter's boyfriend, Bassett, in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and the pair were rumored to have been an item until they split. Bassett subsequently sparked a romance with Carpenter, and fans felt some lyrics in "Drivers License" were aimed at Carpenter.

When "Skin" came out, fans were quick to point to lyrics that seemed to be firing back at Rodrigo, but Carpenter herself came out to shoot down those claims and fan theories.

"I wasn’t bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it," Carpenter shared. "I was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. so i was inspired to do what i usually do to cope, write something that i wish i could have told myself in the past."

Carpenter explained, "People can only get to you if you give them the power to. and a lot of people were trying to get to me."

She added that the song "isn’t calling out one single person" but rather several people and circumstances that she's experienced and that have impacted her recently.

"Some lines address a specific situation," Carpenter admitted, seemingly referring to the Rodrigo drama, "while other lines address plenty of other experiences I’ve had this past year."

"It also shows that many things have actually gotten under my skin," she continued, referring to a lyric in her song. "I’m still learning to not give other people so much power over my feelings. I know a lot of you struggle with the same thing."

In a final effort to call for peace and calm between all parties involved in the rumored love triangle drama, Carpenter concluded, "I don’t want this to become an endless cycle so please don’t take this as an opportunity to send more hate anyone’s way. lots of love to u all. thanks for letting me grow."

See the video below for more on the musical drama.