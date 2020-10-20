Ryan Seacrest Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Missing 2 Days on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan'

Ryan Seacrest is taking the day off from Live With Kelly and Ryan due to illness, but the 45-year-old TV co-host did not test positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Ripa shared the news that her co-host did not have the coronavirus after missing two days in the studio.

"UPDATE: Great news.. test came back and he’s negative! Ryan will be back tomorrow!" the Live! Instagram account posted along with a video of Ripa at her desk solo.

In the clip, Ripa addresses the limited, masked studio audience, saying, "We have all of these new restrictions now so this is why we have to wait until he comes back negative for him to get in here. We take it seriously."

The show had initially been operating virtually at the start of the pandemic and now, more recently, in the studio.

Seacrest recently opened up to ET about the show's new restrictions. They did some TV magic to make the co-hosts look like they're sitting closer together.

"I guess if I move my arm on that show it disappears," he quipped.

