Ryan Seacrest Is Leaving 'Live With Kelly and Ryan,' Kelly Ripa's Husband Mark Consuelos to Replace Him

After six seasons, Ryan Seacrest announced on Thursday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan that he will be leaving the show come Spring.

Kelly Ripa, who has hosted the show since 2001, will have a familiar new cohost -- her husband, Mark Consuelos.

The show will be officially rebranded as Live With Kelly and Mark.

Seacrest plans to head back to the west coast (Live is taped in New York City), where he will remain part of the ABC Entertainment family, continuing to host American Idol and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

"Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together," said Seacrest. "I also want to thank Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew. We’ve made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America. It’s been a memorable ride and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s 'real' husband, Mark."

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos. Getty

"I’m so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan," said Ripa. "Ryan’s energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind."

"Goodbyes are never easy, but we look forward to welcoming Ryan back regularly with open arms. As a fan-favorite guest host for years, Mark is no stranger to the Live family. Having him join the show is so special for us and we’re sure that viewers will feel the same,” said Michael Gelman, executive producer of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Seacrest also took to Instagram to share with fans his future plans, and pay tribute to Ripa. "I’m looking forward to coming back to guest host in the future and Kelly, I promise to forever share my food photos, chicken eggs, and olive oil with you. And congratulations to my brother Mark, feel free to remodel my dressing room!" he wrote in part, sharing several pics of him and Ripa.

Seacrest was first named Ripa's permanent co-host on Live in May 2017, and replaced Michael Strahan. He told viewers he had originally committed to three years on the show, but that turned to six because of the fun he’s had hosting.