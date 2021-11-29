Ryan Reynolds Tears Up During Song Dedicated to Him, Accepts Canada's Governor General's Award

Ryan Reynolds is getting lots of love from his home country of Canada! The 45-year-old actor was given the Governor General's Award over the weekend and his friend, Canadian musician Steven Page, also composed a silly-yet-sweet song in his honor.

"Last night Canada honoured me with a Governor General’s Award and this video. I’m not crying. It’s just maple syrup," Reynolds quipped in the Instagram caption for the video. "Also, it’s worth noting @stevenpage is not only a friend but an absolute legend. He wasted this perfectly awesome song on me. Thank you to Her Excellency, The Right Honourable @governorgeneralcanada, Mary Simon. Thank you to the @nac.cna for keeping the performing arts alive and well throughout Canada and being a champion for voices which have been historically silenced or overlooked. #GGAwards @ggpaa_pggas 🇨🇦."

Page's "Canada Loves You Back" song featured hilarious cameos from fellow Canadians, including William Shatner as well as several volunteers at charity organizations that Reynolds has supported.

"Of all the Canadian Ryans, you've gotta be in our top three. We'll drink American gin when your team in Wales wins and tell everyone you're from B.C.," Page performed as Reynolds laughed.

After watching the moving tribute, Reynolds remarked, "Wow, that was stunning. I mean, that made me cry. I guess I made it. That was pretty crazy."

The father of three also got a lot of love in the comments section from his celebrity pals.

Dwayne Johnson, who recently co-starred with Reynolds in Red Notice, wrote, "Awww bubba, that was special. That was very, very special. 🥃 🇨🇦."

And Hugh Jackman, who has a faux feud with the actor, jokingly commented, "Seriously. Really. Seriously. Well done, CANADA."