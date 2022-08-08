Ryan Fellows, 'Street Outlaws' Star, Dead at 41 in Crash During Show's Filming

Ryan Fellows, racer and Street Outlaws star, died in a car accident on Sunday while filming for an upcoming episode in Las Vegas. A Discovery spokesperson confirmed his death on Monday in a statement to ET.

The statement reads, "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss."

According to a report from TMZ, Fellows' Nissan 240z lost control near the finish line on Sunday morning, rolling over and catching fire. Bystanders were not able to rescue him in time.

The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss. — Street Outlaws (@StreetOutlaws) August 8, 2022

Fellows is survived by his wife Liz and children Josiah and Olivia. A Go-Fund-Me created for his family reads: "Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road ‘warrior’ in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars and business in sales/advertising. He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him." The page also includes a photo of Fellows with his wife and children.

Beneath the post, one fundraiser donor wrote, "Genuinely can’t think of someone I admired more in the car community. He was one of the most down to earth guys I’ve ever known."