Ryan Dorsey Decorates Christmas Tree With Son Josey

Ryan Dorsey is bringing a little Christmas cheer to his household. The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share sweet photos of himself decorating a Christmas tree with his and Naya Rivera's son, Josey. Rivera died in July while on a boating trip with Josey. She was 33.

Dorsey posted videos on his Instagram Story of himself and Josey picking out their Christmas tree. Later, he gave his 5-year-old son a boost to put on its finishing touches at home.

"#HappyHolidays to all. You, you, and even you, all of ya. Hope you get nothing but happiness✨💫🎅Except you. I'm talking to you, 2020. #f***2020," Dorsey captioned the post.

Last month, Dorsey filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Josey. The complaint alleges that the Glee star's death was preventable and that the boat that Rivera and Josey were in at Lake Piru, where she died, did not comply with Coast Guard safety standards.

A source told ET that the wrongful death case Dorsey filed was "in the works for a while."

"Naya’s parents really spearheaded the suit and together with Ryan they figured out the best way to file," the source said. "It's in Josey's name because he was on the boat too."

Rivera's family has been doing what they can to support Josey following the actress' tragic death. In September, Dorsey -- who split from in 2018 -- addressed the recent headlines about Rivera's sister, Nickayla, moving in with him and Josey, sharing that his son asked if she could live with them.

"Then he asked me if TiTi can live with us. 'I want TiTi to live with us, forever.' Because she's now the closest thing that he has to a mom," he explained. "Because you're going to need all the help you can get as a single parent, trying to build your career and navigate this disaster with your child. You deal with it every hour of every day for 80-plus days now."

A source also told ET that the pair have been a “great team” and that rather than going back and forth between each other’s homes, moving into a rental together was the best decision for Josey’s well-being.

