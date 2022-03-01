Russia Continues to Have Movies and Concert Events Pulled Amid Attack on Ukraine

As the Russian assault on Ukraine continues to intensify and the world witnesses the atrocities unfolding across the region, Hollywood is taking the drastic step to unplug its movies and music shows from the country committing these heinous attacks.

Paramount Pictures, The Walt Disney Company and Sony are just some of the many studios who have opted not to release their films in Russia. Meanwhile, The Killers and Louis Tomlinson are among the musical acts who have also pulled out of performances.

In a statement to ET, Paramount, which halted the release for The Lost City and the Sonic the Hedgehog sequel, says it stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

"As we witness the ongoing tragedy in Ukraine, we have decided to pause the theatrical release of our upcoming films in Russia, including The Lost City, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2," the statement read. "We stand by all those impacted by the humanitarian crisis across Ukraine, Russia, and our international markets and will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds."

In a statement to ET, Walt Disney announced it is pausing the release in Russia of the upcoming film Turning Red from Pixar "given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis."

"We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation," the statement continued. "In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees."

Morbius is among the planned theatrical releases Sony announced it is pausing in Russia due to "the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly," a Sony spokesperson said in a statement to ET.

Warner Bros. is also halting the release in Russia of its highly anticipated film The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson.

“In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film The Batman in Russia," a studio spokesperson said. "We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy.”

Tomlinson had been scheduled to perform in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 4 and in Moscow two days later, but he has since cancelled those events.

“Due to the recent events in Ukraine, I have to sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv are cancelled until further notice," Tomlinson announced on Twitter. "The safety of my fans is my priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war.”

According to multiple reports, The Killers dropped out of the Park Live Festival in the Russian capital amid the war. The festival is slated for June 17 to July 16.

Over in France, the Cannes Film Festival has banned those connected to the Russian government for its May event.

"Unless the war of assault ends in conditions that will satisfy the Ukrainian people, it has been decided that we will not welcome official Russian delegations nor accept the presence of anyone linked to the Russian government," a statement read. "However, we would like to salute the courage of all those in Russia who have taken risks to protest against the assault and invasion of Ukraine. Among them are artists and film professionals who have never ceased to fight against the contemporary regime, who cannot be associated with these unbearable actions, and those who are bombing Ukraine."

