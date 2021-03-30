Russell Crowe's Dog Louis Dies in His Arms: 'I Was Telling Him How Much We Loved Him'

Russell Crowe is mourning the loss of a beloved pet. On Thursday, the 58-year-old actor tweeted that his dog had died.

"This is Louis the Papillion. 16 months old. Tiny, cheeky, brave. He won my heart," he wrote alongside a photo of the pup. "Unfortunately today, on the second anniversary of my fathers passing, Louis was hit by a truck. We tried to get him to the vet, but he died in my arms while I was telling him how much we loved him."

This isn't the first time Crowe has posted about his pet. In December, the Gladiator star snapped a sweet selfie with Louis.

"I’m not at all a fan of dressing dogs up, but, a friend bought little Louis a ⁦@RalphLauren ⁩polo so he can match with dad," he wrote at the time. "I think the other dogs on the farm are going to get jealous. Pretty funny."

I’m not at all a fan of dressing dogs up, but, a friend bought little Louis a ⁦@RalphLauren⁩ polo so he can match with dad. I think the other dogs on the farm are going to get jealous. Pretty funny. pic.twitter.com/odmCZwfvA8 — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 21, 2022

The loss of Louis coincidentally fell on the anniversary of the death of Crowe's father, John, who died on March 30, 2021. He was 85.

At the time of his father's death -- at his home of 25 years in Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, in the north coast of Australia -- the actor posted a heartfelt, emotional tribute.

"I’m posting this because I know there are people all over the world who’s heart he touched and who’s ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything," Crowe wrote. "And this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news."

"I arrived back in the bush last night," he continued. "Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness. My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away."