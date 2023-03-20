Rupert Murdoch Engaged for 5th Time After Jerry Hall Divorce

Rupert Murdoch is engaged once again. The 92-year-old billionaire businessman proposed to former San Francisco police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith, 66, on St. Patrick's Day, the New York Post reports.

"I was very nervous," Murdoch said. "I dreaded falling in love — but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I’m happy."

"We’re both looking forward to spending the second half of our lives together," he added.

Murdoch divorced his fourth wife, Jerry Hall, last summer. He has six children, one from first wife Patricia Booker, three by second wife Anna Maria Torv and two from third wife Wendi Deng.

In a quote to the Post, Smith said the engagement was a "gift from God."

"I’m a widow 14 years," she added. "Like Rupert, my husband was a businessman. Worked for local papers, developed radio and TV stations and helped promote Univision. So I speak Rupert’s language. We share the same beliefs."

The wedding is being planned for late summer.